In recent years, the Victoria County Master Gardner Association (VCMGA) has withstood Hurricane Harvey, a killer cold snap no one will ever forget, torrential rains and what we hoped would fade away: the COVID-19 pandemic.
The good times
There have been some good times and it hasn’t been all bad. For example, VCMGA hosted the highly successful 2019 Texas Master Gardener Association State Conference which was predicted to attract around 300 registrants if we were lucky. Fortunately, nearly double that number registered, making it one of the largest events of its kind to be held in Victoria.
Just recently the association presented a knockout fall plant sale and country store event at Victoria Educational Gardens (VEG). I’ve attended countless community events but never one as beautiful as this one. VCMGA decided to hold the event outdoors. It was a genius of an idea. The gardens were in pristine shape and the sale plants placed along pathways created an unforgettable atmosphere. You can look forward to similar events next spring and fall.
VCMGA continues its journey
All and all, VCMGA continues its journey like a wagon train overcoming numerous ordeals toward its destination. As VCMGA 2022 president, I can’t predict how this upcoming year will turn out, but I am confident we will continue our work maintaining VEG, providing horticultural education and guidance to the public and attaining some sense of normalcy after dealing with COVID-19 restrictions.
Believe this, if they thought it would do any good Victoria Master Gardeners would shoot COVID and bad weather with weed-killer. Since March 2020 many activities master gardeners enjoyed were curtailed. For example, in-person meetings, the popular “Lunch and Learn with the Masters” program, Growing Healthy Kids Summer Camp and garden tours were shut down. Plant sales went online, and an arctic blast blew away spring’s 2021 plant sale.
During the latter part of this year some of activities like “Lunch and Learn” resumed at VEG Pavilion. However, membership Zoom meetings continued until October when area COVID cases declined.
Gardeners excited about new year
While being very excited about a new year that hopefully enables VCMGA to march forward, the organization will stay mindful of COVID developments and continue to follow recommended health guidelines.
As of now, the popular “Lunch and Learn” presentations program will continue. In the past we offered eight sessions, but we were able to hold only five sessions in 2021.
We want to expand the Speakers’ Bureau.
Hopefully we can host the Healthy Kids Camp in June.
We’re also looking forward to holding VEG tours for school children and local organizations.
We will continue offering guidance for school and community gardening projects. This year VCMGA agreed to work with Faith Family School as it establishes a school garden and revamps the campus landscape.
Master gardeners will also continue to participate in the Mission Valley school garden.
We will offer Saturday programs again. We are researching possible topics that the public needs and will enjoy. Now is time for some fun. So, keep a close eye on the “Gardeners Dirt” column in the Victoria Advocate for upcoming events.
Join the 2022 training class
Much effort has been put into the 2022 VCMGA training class that will meet at the VEG Pavilion. This class is an excellent opportunity for anyone who is interested in gardening and thinking about becoming a Master Gardener.
Trainee class enrollment is now underway and the first class will begin Jan. 13.
In-person classes will be led by experienced Master Gardeners. Training also will include virtual classes at the Pavilion featuring eight Texas A&M AgriLife Extension instructors.
We hope many of you will join this exciting and informative class.
