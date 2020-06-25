It is that time of year, when people are out in the garden, but with the COVID -19 virus, many people who have never gardened before are starting a garden. Those who live in town or in apartments may not have room for a garden but can still grow plants. One such way is to use a growing bag.
What are growing bags?
These bags can be plastic or felt-like, used much like a container. Growing bags are made of a double layer of polypropylene fabric that is air- and water-permeable.
They are filled with a growing media and used for growing plants. These bags are placed on the ground without any decaying and are easily moved. It is said that growing bags can last anywhere from two to six years.
I have tried both types of bags and prefer the felt-like bags over the plastic ones. The felt-like bags are made from breathable fabric, are well created and have better drainage than traditional plastic pot containers. Growing bags are available in sizes from three gallons to 200 gallons and come in a few colors such as black, blue and red.
History
Egyptians utilized wicker baskets and the Greek used woven containers because they were easy to move. In the 1970’s, growing bags were made to be used at home and were used as commercial settings for market gardens. With time, they have become even more popular.
Why consider a growing bag?
Many circumstances would encourage one to use a growing bag.
Growing conditions
In addition to being ever so convenient and reusable over and over again, they substitute well for a growing area with poor or rocky soil. They provide a growing environment when there are otherwise tree roots or too much shade. There are less weeds in the new soil and there should not be any soil compaction in a bag from it being walked in. They also require no tilling or construction.
They provide a solution when there is limited space at home like with apartment living and are easy to use in that they can be moved easily and are breathable. They are durable for up to six seasons.
Their breathable fabric provides drainage and aeration. When a container has no aeration, the roots grow until they reach the wall of the container. The plant makes even more roots resulting in a root-bound plant that eventually smothers itself with its mass of roots. This restricts water and nutrient intake, and weakens the stem.
In growing bags, when roots reach the wall of the bag the roots are burned off. This is known as air pruning. This causes more fibrous roots to be grown.
Plastic pots can get hot and are not breathable. Because growing bags are breathable, they regulate the temperature better by allowing heat to escape. The fabric keeps plants warmer when cool and cooler when temperatures are warmer.
Growing bags are porous and tend to dry out. Traditional pots can be overwatered and lead to plant disease or death. Drip or pipe drip watering can be used as well as self-watering with growing bags.
Bag Storage
Pots take up space and are usually stacked up when storing. Growing bags are emptied and simply folded up and stored with minimal space.
Bags range from 3 to 200 gallon bags.
Three gallon bags can grow peppers, flowers, lettuce and such. I have used 5 gallon bags for tomatoes and potatoes. The large 200 gallon bags are similar to raised beds but require no construction, just soil. Anything can be grown in bags from flowers, herbs, vegetables and strawberries to some small trees.
Drawback to using growing bags
As with all containers, more water is required because the bag tends to dry out quicker. I would say that growing bags aren’t as attractive as some of the newer ceramic pots on the market.
Conclusion for choosing grow bags
Some options with using a growing bag can be where to locate the bag because it is easily moved.
If the area is too shady it can be moved to an area with more sun. If a storm is coming, the bag can be moved to a greenhouse or garage. With growing bags, a gardener can plant a denser garden, growing more produce in less space.
I believe there is less physical work in using a grow bag as compared to a regular garden.
A gardener can set up a small garden in minutes using a growing bag. I would urge any gardener to try one. Just remember, it is just in the bag.
