Here we are in October – what many gardeners call our second spring time. I realize it doesn’t actually feel like fall yet, but we are slowly getting there. Mornings and evenings are starting to feel cooler, and some of us have had some rain, albeit small amounts, but any amount is better than nothing.
There is a lot to be done in the gardens, and now’s the time to get started if you want beautiful fall bloomers and healthy abundant amounts of fall vegetables.
Cool-season vegetables are available as well as many of the cool-season colorful fall annuals like marigolds, calendulas, ornamental cabbages and kales, petunias and alyssum, plus others showing up each week.
Now is the time to feed your landscape. Feed all planted areas and lawns with your organic fertilizer of choice. Start foliar feeding all tender plants that might need cold weather protection with liquid seaweed every other week or more often. All container-grown plants would also benefit from regular seaweed feedings.
Now is also a good time to trim dead blooms off of summer flowering perennials. Depending on our weather, they might just bloom again for you.
For those of you who are still growing last year’s poinsettia plants and want to have blooms this Christmas, then now’s the time to move them indoors into uninterrupted darkness for 14 hours each day and 10 hours of bright light the rest of the day. Any bit of light can throw off the blooming cycle. Even the light from a street light or the light from a television will be enough to stop the bloom cycle.
After a couple of months of this process you should start to see colorful bracts (leaf buds) beginning to form again. Or you could just buy yourself a new poinsettia this season and save yourself all the time spent reviving last years.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
