September through December are usually the best months to plant wildflower seeds. Planting now while the soil is warm should cause most varieties of seeds to quickly germinate. A fast germination allows seedlings enough time to establish a healthy root system, before shorter days and cold weather arrives.
Many wildflower varieties can be a bit harder to start from seed than from transplants, so choose your varieties accordingly. The location where you plant your wildflower seeds will be important for successful planting results. Make sure the planting site drains well and the soil is not a compacted heavy clay soil. The planting area needs to receive at least eight hours of sunlight and have a reliable water source that’s easily accessible during times of drought.
Always eliminate all weeds from the planting area before seeding.
You do not want wildflower seeds having to compete with weed seeds or weed plants. Lightly till the soil to a maximum depth of just one inch; any deeper tilling can bring up all kinds of unwanted weed seeds.
Adding your seeds to some type of a carrier, such as potting soil, perlite or masonry sand will help with a better distribution over your planting area. Mix four parts of the inert material to one part of seeds. The newly planted seed mixture should then be lightly pressed into the soil.
It is best not to seed wildflowers in an area where grasses or clover will grow during the winter months. These types of plants can be aggressive and could prevent the wildflowers from getting well established.
Wildflower seeds will want ample moisture for them to germinate and develop into strong healthy seedlings. Keeping the seeds moist for the first four to six weeks is very important. After that time you can probably just water when the soil feels dry or the plants show signs of stress.
Feeding the plants with some liquid seaweed every week or two will help encourage blooms and aid in the health of the plants. Keep in mind that nature does not grow in a hurry, so be patient with your wildflowers. Expect a couple of years for your wildflowers to really become well established.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
