Well, it’s that time again. Time to release one of the smallest insects found on the planet – the trichogramma wasp. These tiny wasps, smaller than a pinhead, are thought to be the most widely released beneficial insects in all the southwestern United States.
Trichogramma wasps are used to control caterpillar and worm pests on all types of crops grown by farmers, commercial plant growers, home gardeners and homeowners that find worms eating the leaves on their trees.
The larvae of these tiny beneficial wasps eat the pests before they can damage plants. Trichogramma wasp larvae can destroy the eggs of more than 200 caterpillar and worm eggs. Army worms, loopers, leaf worms, leaf rollers, fruit worms, tree bores, cutworms, squash bores, tomato horn worms and more, are all on the trichogramma diet plan.
One of the big bonuses of using the trichogramma is that pest can not build up a resistance to these wasps as they can against man-made pesticides.
Female trichogramma wasps search for worm or caterpillar eggs by the odor that is emitted from the host eggs. After finding an egg, the female wasp then decides if that egg is fresh, healthy and not yet already parasitized by another wasp. If the egg is acceptable, she then cuts a hole in the host egg and deposits one, two, or three of her own eggs inside that worm egg. After the trichogramma larvae eat the inside of the host egg, they cut a hole in the egg shell to get out and then start the life cycle all over.
The typical life cycle of a trichogramma wasp, egg to adult, is about seven to 10 days, depending on the temperature. This short life cycle allows as many as 30 generations of trichogramma wasps to hatch each season.
It is now time to release trichogramma wasps to help prevent worms on oaks, mountain laurel trees, vegetable gardens, ash trees and any other types of plants that usually have worm problems this time of year.
Doesn’t it seem so much more logical to have trichogramma wasps working 24/7 in your landscape, than you having to coat your plants with toxic substances?
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature’ not against it’ and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
