Many of your warm season crops may almost be ready to harvest as they reach their peak quality this month.
Tomatoes ripen to their best quality when they turn fully red on the vine. They can also be picked when they first start to blush and then are left to complete their ripening on your kitchen counter.
Since green beans and summer squash don’t actually ripen, they can be picked anytime after their blooms drop. It’s often recommended to allow them to reach just less than their full size and then harvest.
Cantaloupes and watermelons can be planted now as well as eggplants and peppers, which will yield decent plants now but can also be kept on to the fall when they could produce even better.
With the warmer temperatures it is probably a good time to plant your heat-tolerant vegetables, such as okra, hot peppers, sweet potatoes, eggplants, tomatillos, cucumbers, onions and winter squash.
To keep the vegetable crops strong and vigorous fertilize frequently. Beans and peas are exceptions to this because they produce adequate nitrogen in nodules on their roots.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.