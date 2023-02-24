I know many gardeners who are so ready to start planting their vegetable gardens but are still reluctant to trust the weather.
One day it’s sunny and warm, then a day or two later it’s cloudy, cold and the night temperatures are down in the low 30s.
What’s a die hard gardener to do? If you just can’t wait, then go ahead and get those tomatoes and a few other spring veggies planted, but also keep a jug of water right next to those transplants and have your row covers close by.
It’s a good practice to set tomato transplants deeply into the ground so they will be well anchored once they are mature plants. Unlike most other plants tomatoes can be set in the ground so the soil level actually comes up over the first one or two sets of lower leaves. Turn the plants sideways in the planting hole to allow contact with the warmer upper layer of soil. I know this looks a little different, but this treatment will actually help your tomatoes develop a strong set of roots. Stronger root systems will become hardier plants.
If you have patches of dead St. Augustine grass in your lawn now is a good time to rake the dead grass out of those spots and fill that area with compost. Water the area well every week to encourage the surrounding grass to grow back into those spots.
Now is also a good time to dig out any planting bed areas that you’d like to add in your lawn area. Dormant grass will be much easier to dig up than the actively growing lawn. Any chunks of grass that you dig out of the areas can be moved to bare spots in other areas of the lawn instead of throwing them out.
Planted strawberries need to be well watered during periods of dry times. An adequate amount of water during early spring will be essential for a maximum production of strawberries later in their blooming season.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.