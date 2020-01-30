Many of us received some wonderful rain this past week. Hope you were in one of the fortunate areas that received the rain. Warmer sunny days, plus some added rain have many plants believing spring is here, so they are budding out. Gardeners are chomping at the bit to get their hands in the soil and do some planting. I know exactly how they feel. But keep in mind, there are several more weeks ahead of us when mother nature could decide to bring in some really cold temperatures. Cold enough temperatures to freeze tender young transplants. Be aware and act accordingly with your precious plants. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if everyone had big greenhouses?!
This is still a wonderful time to get that thin layer of compost spread on your lawn. Have had lots of comments recently from people that have spread compost on their lawns and are so surprised at how fast their lawns have greened up.
During this cooler time of the year our plants and lawn roots are so ready to take-up natural amendments like compost, natural fertilizers and rock powders. Amending now will help to promote healthy, vigorous spring growth.
If you haven’t already done some cool weather pruning on your plants, or ornamental grasses that have died back, then don’t put it off much longer. Now is also the time to prune any immature fruit trees if needed. Always feed with some of your natural fertilizers after trimming.
Now’s the time to apply beneficial nematodes to the soil to control ticks, ants and thrips. They are so easy to apply and can be such a huge help in our landscapes.
Plants take up water more slowly during cooler weather, so be careful not to overwater. This is especially true for container grown plants.
Asparagus crowns, potatoes, strawberries, and many of the other spring vegetables are now arriving at local garden centers.
Don’t forget our local Farmers Market every Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Dr. Patty Dodson Health Center on Navarro street.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature’ not against it’ and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
