Well it’s that time again. Time to take preventative actions by using beneficial insects to prevent having to battle worms in your gardens, lawns or trees.
Trichogramma wasps are very beneficial. They lay their eggs inside the eggs of many types of unwanted moth eggs. As the Trichogramma wasp eggs develop into internal parasites, they eat unwanted pests.
I have had several reports of moth infestations in our area and that soon means moth eggs will hatch into worms. Those hungry worms can cause trouble. Releasing beneficial insects, like Trichogramma wasps, can prevent insect pest damage from cabbage loopers, tent caterpillars, asp, pecan casebearers, armyworms and more.
Fall vegetable gardening is well underway for most gardeners, so plan to save some of your seeds from this year’s crops for next season. Many gardeners have complained about a lack of seed varieties this year, so saving seeds each season is becoming a very important part of gardening. Wait until seeds are mature before carefully collecting them.
It won’t be long before it’s time to start collecting this year’s pecan crops. Keep an eye on your pecan trees for pests such as aphids and fall webworms. Aphids are sucking insects that can be hard to notice early on. Keep a regular close look out on the foliage for these pests. Aphids can be difficult to treat, especially on big trees. This is when beneficial insects are very handy to have around. Green lacewings love aphids and are beneficial to have when large or small trees are infested with aphids or other pests.
Webworms are another pest where beneficial insects, like the Trichogramma wasps, can come in handy. Webworms are first noticed as moths, then as eggs and finally as worms, which cause all the damage to foliage. Webworms form webs on foliage that are used as barriers against all predators as the worms eat the foliage, sometimes totally defoliating a tree. Beneficial insects will come to the rescue.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.