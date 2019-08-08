When asked to define organic gardening, sometimes referred to as natural gardening, I usually say it’s all about the soil. A rich, healthy soil full of biological life is the main ingredient in an organic garden. Today’s gardeners can have a variety of soil types to deal with – from loose and sandy to hard-packed clay.
Now is the time to prepare garden soils for the fall months ahead. If you have a garden full of sandy soil or hard-packed clay then do as nature would have you do and start adding life back to that soil.
A soil that’s lacking in microbes and other natural ingredients can become very hard and compacted. Oxygen and water won’t be absorbed well enough. Root growth will be hindered and plants won’t get the nutrients they need to prosper. Loose, sandy soils can quickly lose nutrients and microbial life to leaching.
We have natural products that can help, along with natural fertilizers, to revitalize any type of poor soil conditions. Biological activators, known as soil activators, are available to stimulate beneficial organisms in the soil, plus do so much more.
Soil activators convert soil nutrients into usable food for plants. It will also balance the soil’s microflora, the soil’s pH and the soil’s overall structure. Soil activator can reduce salt accumulations, chemical buildups, promote root growth and lessen soil compaction.
Soil activator can also help speed up the decomposing process in your compost pile. When applied to the lawn, it helps to break down accumulated thatch buildup and turns it into useful nutrients for the lawn and soil. Soil activator not only strengthens and stimulates the soils indigenous microbes and good bacteria but also helps these to multiply. We can never have too many microorganisms in our soils.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.