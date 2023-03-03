Spring is almost here and that can mean gardeners are busy getting ready. It is also a time when Nature is sending in her crew of beneficial helpers in the form of beneficial insects. With these helpers you will soon form an appreciation for the performance of these small creatures. Not only are they wonderful pollinators but they will also help get rid of garden pests.
Here is a list of some of my favorite beneficials: Lady bugs have to be one of the all time favorites every season. Yes, they are cute but will also eat aphids, scales, mites, as well as other soft bodied pests. They seem to be very fond of nectar producing plants like roses and scented geraniums.
Green lacewings produce larvae that looks like tiny alligators. Lacewings will eat aphids, caterpillars, mites and other small pest insects. Lacewing eggs are usually laid in groups, on tiny hair-like threads, on all types of stationary objects near the colonies of pest.
Beneficial Nematodes are microscopic organisms that can be found in soils. They mainly parasitize insect pest that dwell in soils or on soils. They also make exceptional helpers for chemical free environments. Often used to control, fleas, grubs, lawns, greenhouses, thrips, weevils, pupating flies, root knot nematodes and all other types of in or on soil pests.
Mealybug Destroyers are types of lady bugs that prefer to feed on mealybug eggs, young nymphs, thrips and many other soft bodied insects.
When using all beneficial insects remember that broad spectrum insecticides will not discriminate between pest and the beneficials. They will kill both.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.