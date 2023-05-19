I grew up calling the bright, red beetle with black spots on its wings a lady bug. I have heard people call them ladybirds, and I never understood why someone would call a bug a bird.
Since I’m writing this article as a Master Gardener, I must call garden insects and plants by their proper names. Lady beetles are in the family of Coccinellidae and they are not considered bugs.
Entomologists prefer the names ladybird beetles or lady beetles to avoid confusion with true bugs. The second half of its name, bug, is an American misnomer. Most everywhere outside the United States, it’s called a ladybird beetle.
Whether you call them lady bugs, ladybirds, or lady beetles, the name lady always remains part of their name.
In the Middle-Ages before the time of insecticides, crops were being destroyed by hungry insects. The farmers cried out and prayed to the Blessed Mother of Jesus to help them.
Following their prayers, small, black-spotted red beetles flew into their fields and began devouring pesky insects. This beetle has a voracious appetite for crop-destroying insects and was very beneficial to these farmers. They named it after the benevolent Virgin Mary, who is often called Our Lady.
Since that time, throughout Europe, many countries saw this beetle as a gift from God, and each has a name for it linked back to Our Lady, Mary or to God. Germany’s word for the lady beetle is “Marienkäfer,” which means “Mary’s Beetle.” The common name for it in France is “la bete a bon Dieu,” which roughly translates to ‘God’s animal.” In Russia, the beetle is named, “God’s little cow,” “Bozhya Koravka,” Most likely referring to the fact that it has spots like those on certain cows.
There are nearly 5,000 Coccinellidae species of lady beetles in the world and almost 500 species in North America. Not all are red with black spots, but range from ivory, yellow, orange, and red with black markings in a variety of patterns from spots to streaks to dashes, and some are all black.
Although their color and patterns may vary even within the same species, most lady beetles are round or oval-shaped with rounded tops and flat undersides, less than 10 mm across. They have very short antennae and barely visible heads.
They have two sets of wings, like all beetles. The stiff elytra are the outer fore-set of wings and are not used for flight. They protect the more fragile hind wings that are folded beneath the elytra.
Most all species of lady beetles love to feed on aphids and scale insects. They can eat about 50 aphids a day. Its larvae can eat its weight in aphids or other soft-bodied insects. Many lay their eggs near colonies of prey to guarantee their larvae have a ready source of food.
However, some species prefer mealy bugs, jumping plant lice, spider mites, whiteflies, and small spiders. They also eat eggs and larvae of moth and butterfly caterpillars, maggots, Colorado potato beetle eggs, and even other lady beetle larvae. All of these insects except spiders and other lady beetles, can be considered pests that feed on our garden plants. Yes, even our beloved butterfly caterpillars can be considered pests.
The lady beetle is the safest, most natural method of killing garden pests. Unlike pesticides, they don’t harm people or the environment. They don’t even bite. A word of caution, they may move into your house to overwinter.
Lady beetles can be purchased at local garden centers, but be sure you have pests they can eat, or they’ll fly off to help another garden.