Over the past few weeks as I’ve been writing about insects it came to me that there are literally hundreds of thousands of different kinds of living insects on our planet. More than 1.5 million of these insects have been named and that is thought to be only a fraction of the total.
Most entomologist and scientists generally study insects using genus and species names that are often hard to spell and to pronounce, but many times you can find insects with common names and today I’m all for it.
Here’s a list of some of the more common insect names:
Crazy ants which are also known as Rasberry crazy ants. An exterminator by the name of Tom Rasberry was the first person known to discover this type of ant and named it after himself.
Hercules beetles are named for their incredible strength and are one of the largest beetle species in the world.
Horsefly insects are notorious pests of horses and other mammals.
Then there’s the Leaf cutter ant, and one of the most popular insects has to be the ladybug. It’s said that during the Middle Ages European farmers were having serious problems with aphids eating their crops. Not knowing what else to do, farmers decided to pray for the much-needed help and soon hordes of small insects appeared in their fields eating the pests. Farmers named the small insects “beetle of our lady” which was later shortened to ladybug.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.