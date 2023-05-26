After writing about some of our Texas native plant varieties the past few weeks, this week I also wanted to include a few of our native fern varieties that can be found growing all over the state. With a state as large as Texas, you will find lots of different climate zones that can grow all types of plants and ferns.
Southern wood ferns are one of the fastest growing deciduous ferns that can reach a 3 to 4 foot height.
Japanese holly ferns are popular for their hardiness, attractive foliage, and their ability to withstand the salty air of our coastal areas. Holly ferns can make great container or in ground garden plants.
Autumn ferns, asparagus ferns, dwarf river ferns and Australian sword ferns are a few of our other Texas fern varieties.
The quality of the soil can have a big impact on growing fern plants. Not having adequate drainage can cause problems. Some fern varieties prefer some degree of shade to be at their healthiest. And be on the lookout for snails, mealy bugs, scale and snails where ferns are planted.
Until next time, let's try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.