Most gardeners probably realize that the biggest problem with making a fall garden, especially this summer, is to make it through the intense heat without everything burning up.
And then, there’s the soil preparation and planting.
But if you can just get past the heat, you’ll then find the many benefits of gardening in a fall garden.
Our fall gardens give us another chance to extend the production and enjoyment we can get from a second growing season.
Once a second garden is made, it can become a joy to manage as it matures and produces more vegetables and produce during the pleasant days of fall.
Also with our days getting shorter and cooler, many of our fall vegetable crops will begin storing more sugar and having a better taste than the spring grown crops.
Now is a great time to add compost to your gardens and lawns. When buying commercial compost, be sure to purchase only thoroughly composted materials. Compost that is only partially composted could contain bark, twigs, sticks, etc. that could all deplete nitrogen from your soil as it decomposes. Thoroughly composted material has a dark, earthy texture and has little odor.
Add a week or two weeks to the number of days to maturity that is listed on seed packets. It takes longer in the fall for crops to mature because the day-time sunlight length is getting shorter, so maybe use seed varieties that are shorter at maturing or set out transplants.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.