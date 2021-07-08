Not many gardeners want predators in their yards, but having insect predators can be very beneficial. Unfortunately, most people don’t even know a beneficial insect predator from a bad insect.
Recognizing these good guys, known as insect predators, can help to eliminate many of your garden pest problems.
Let’s take ladybugs for example, most people probably at least know what they look like, but haven’t a clue that many types of ladybugs would be delighted to dine on many of the pests found in your yard. Aphids are one of their favorite meals, along with thrips, chinch bugs, whiteflies, mites and several other soft bodied pests and their eggs.
If there were only one predator that I could have, it would be a green lacewing. These delicate looking insects with lacy wings are voracious feeders. Lacewing larvae are very active predators, especially when enjoying a meal of spider mites, mealybugs, whiteflies, aphids, leafhoppers and thrips. Lacewings are also able to tolerate a wide range of temperatures, even during hot humid days.
Spiders are another very beneficial insect predator to have around. Spiders are known as one of the best and most abundant predatory groups on the planet. Spiders play a big role in controlling insect pests in agriculture and in urban areas. Spiders are also known to control insect pests in ornamental, vegetable and fruit crop areas. Spiders do serve a critical purpose, despite what many humans believe.
Praying mantis are other insect predators that rank high in the insect predator groups, mainly because they are extremely voracious to other insects, but not humans. Mantis usually feed on spiders, grasshoppers, crickets, beetles, caterpillars, mosquitoes and sometimes even lizards. Basically, mantis will eat just about anything that happens to walk in front of them. Older mantis will sometimes even eat small animals.
Keep in mind that synthetic pesticides do not just wipe out garden pests, but could also kill our natural garden predators.
Let’s all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
