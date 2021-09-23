This week, I want to go over some of the benefits of one of my most requested beneficial bugs, which aren’t really bugs, but rather worms.
Not just any worms, but super tiny microscopic organisms that can rid your yards and gardens of all kinds of pests. These super hero organisms that I am referring to are some of the beneficial nematodes, not the harmful nematode varieties.
Beneficial nematodes are naturally found in the soil. They are parasitic to insect pests, which is a very good thing for us. Beneficial nematodes are actually considered one of the most lethal parasites known to kill plant pests. With time and having good nematodes in your soil, pests will begin to disappear and no longer be problems.
Beneficial nematodes are usually applied to the soil, and sometimes to foliage, where they can find all sorts of pests. Once pests are found, nematodes enter them through their respiratory openings, mouth, and anus, and the pest’s outer skin or shell. Nematodes eat their prey from the inside out.
Once a pest enters the inside of a nematode, it will be exposed to some of the nematode’s toxic bacteria. It is then that this toxic bacteria found within the nematodes kills the pests, but not the nematodes. Infected pests will then be dead within one or two days. Nematodes then feed on this toxic bacteria that kills pests and any of the dead insect’s tissue.
Adult nematodes produce hundreds of thousands of juveniles that will be full of this beneficial, toxic, pest-killing bacteria. New nematodes then start their search for suitable pests and continue to parasitize.
Any pest that spends any part of its life cycle in the soil will soon become a meal for the beneficial nematodes. Pests such as ticks, termites, ants, fleas, grubs and over 200 more soil-dwelling pests, which can be difficult to control, can be controlled with help from these super heroes.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
