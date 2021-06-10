Living in our area of Texas, we realize that summer temperatures are are going to be hot — very hot. We also know that, more than likely, we’ll soon be back to our usual summer drought conditions, even though many landscapes might still be wet.
Water is such an important part of our gardens and our lives. The time we water our lawns and gardens can be important to how we minimize the water we could be losing to evaporation. Also, how we apply water to our yards and gardens can be important to minimize the water that’s lost to evaporation.
Watering garden plots either early in the morning or later in the evening before sunset is usually recommended. Garden plots do well with drip irrigation and can help to direct the water to exact locations where you want it. Hand watering or using sprinklers to water are not thought to be the best watering choices. When watering potted plants, hand watering is exceptionable. Adjust watering times to the seasons. Applying one or so inches of water a week is usually a sufficient amount of water for our summer temperatures.
It’s also beneficial to know how long to run your sprinklers or irrigation systems. Running your sprinklers for a few minutes, three or four times a week, is not doing your lawn much good. For a healthy lawn, water longer and deeper and fewer times a week. Watering deeply and less often will encourage grass roots to grow deeper down into the soil. This method can help the grass to stay green and healthier during our extremely hot summers.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
