Over the past few years, water gardens seem to have gained popularity. I think this year’s extremely hot temperatures might have something to do with this interest. Who wouldn’t like the sound of rippling water, lovely aquatic plants and maybe some colorful fish to help create a feeling of peace?
Water gardens can add lots of beauty to a yard. But water gardens can’t be gardens until there are plants. There are many different types of water plants, floating plants, bog plants and marginal plants, just to name a few.
Water lilies are almost a must in water gardens. As you select water plants for your pond, keep in mind the actual size each variety might become.
For smaller ponds, try using one of the smaller water lilies like a dwarf nymphaea water lily. Hardy water lily varieties could be easier to care for throughout the year.
To keep water lilies blooming, insert water plant fertilizer tablets into the soil near the roots once a month throughout the growing season.
Koi fish are usually one of the most common garden pond fish found in water ponds. While koi can resemble goldfish, they are actually carp and can live for many, many years. Koi are happy to live on a diet of regular pond fish pellets, but koi will also enjoy eating carrots, lettuce, cabbage, earthworms and even hard boiled eggs.
Be sure when feeding your koi that you do not put in more food than they can easily eat at a time, since any leftover food in the pond will cloud up the water as it decomposes.
Your koi may seem shy at first, but give them a little time to get to know you and its surroundings. Before you know it, they can be eating out of your hands and coming up to the surface of the water to be petted.
Be sure that at least half the pond is shaded during the hotter times of the day. Having water garden plants such as water lilies can provide your fish the shade they need to stay colorful and healthy.
Water gardens can add beauty and peacefulness to all your gardens and be enjoyed for years to come.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.