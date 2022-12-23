Poinsettias are one of the most popular Christmas flowers used each year in most homes and businesses.
Poinsettias need to be protected when moving them from one environment to another or from the store to your home.
Unpack poinsettias as soon as possible from plastic sleeves. Left on too long and they could get leaf drop and yellowing leaves.
When keeping indoors, place the plant in bright indirect light.
Red amaryllis plants are another very popular Christmas plant.
Amaryllis will be happiest with steady temperatures between 65 and 75 degrees and away from busy traffic areas. Water them only when their soil is dry, root rot from excess water is usually the number one reason why they die.
Red amaryllis plants are one of the easiest flowering bulb plants to bring to bloom. If starting from a planted bulb, place the pot in a warm area that will receive direct light, since the heat is necessary for the plant to grow stems and then blooms.
Amaryllis come in many beautiful varieties including various shades of red, white, pink, salmon and orange.
Amaryllis can grow as houseplants or outdoors in warm climate areas. The larger the bulb the larger the blooms will be. Water just enough to keep the soil moist, and avoid wetting the portion of the bulb that is above the soil. Feed your amaryllis every couple of weeks to promote re-blooming.
Christmas cactus seem to show up everywhere during the holiday season. Though they are cacti, they are not desert dwelling plants and are actually succulents native to tropical areas. It’s important to water these cactus more regularly than other types of cacti. Christmas cacti come in a variety of colors and produce lots of beautiful flowers.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.