Now that hot weather is here for the summer and the chance of rain seems slim, your lawn will need regular watering.
Thoroughly soaking your lawn and the ground beneath it about every five or six days will be much better and healthier for your grass than sprinkling it every day.
Lightly watering can lead to the growth of shallow root systems. This situation will lead to poor heat and drought resistance.
Watering early in the day is best because nighttime watering can lead to fungal diseases.
Deep less frequent waterings will encourage a lawn to send roots deeper into the ground which will then increase its drought and heat tolerance.
If you haven’t fertilized the lawn in several months now would be a good time to feed your St. Augustine and Bermuda lawns. Summer weather can be rough on our lawns and gardens. Regular feeding, and watering, will be essential for good lawn growth and disease and insect resistance.
Now is a good time to seed Bermuda seeds as long as you keep the seed beds evenly moist as the seeds are germinating. It’s important that you check on the new lawn every day, especially when it’s windy and hot.
If you have started noticing irregular patches of dead grass surrounded by a ring of yellowing grass, you might be looking at chinch bug damage. These tiny pests are most often found near sidewalks and curbs. They seem to like St. Augustine grass above all others. Chinch bug damage usually shows up when weather is hot and dry. Beneficial nematodes are very good at controlling chinch bugs, fire ants, fleas, grubs and many other unwanted soil dwelling creatures, but are safe for pets, birds and humans.
I find it a good rule of thumb to prevent problems rather than trying to fix them after they appear. This rule is especially true when wanting a healthy good looking lawn.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
