Many times, I find gardeners in a quandary over which fertilizer they should use on specific plants. In today's world there are so many different varieties to choose from. For lots of gardeners, especially those who are new to gardening, shopping for garden fertilizers can sometimes be as confusing as shopping for certain supplements in a drug store.
You know that way back in the 1800s, farmers definitely didn't have the fertilizer selections we have today. Pretty much all they had for their crops was organic animal manures and sunshine. I figure that they must have been somewhat aware of the importance of organic matter in their soils to help grow healthy food for their families and animals. What they might not have realized was that manures were also increasing the microbial life in their soils, plus increasing their soil water retention capability, and just how much of an impact sunshine played in their health and the health of their plants.
In today's world, you could spend lots of money on all types of gardening products. But if you know what type of soil you happen to have and what ingredients might be lacking in your soil, then it's just a matter of getting a fertilizer that contains what your particular needs are.
When in doubt about selecting an organic fertilizer, just try choosing one that has similar amounts of the three main soil nutrients, which are nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, and from that, let your plants take what they need. Gardening doesn't need to be rocket science.
Until next time, let’s all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
