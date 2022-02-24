Spring is almost here and that means many gardeners are preparing their gardens for planting.
Whether planting vegetables, flowers, herbs, shrubs or trees, the first thing most gardeners do is condition their soil. But how do you condition soil and why would you want to condition it? Why can’t you just dig a hole, stick a plant in the hole, add some water and be done with it?
Many people do not have a good quality dirt in their yards. Some have dirt that has been barren for years and lacks all sorts of nutrients and microbial life that can’t grow healthy plants. Plain dirt usually doesn’t make a quality gardening medium, that’s one reason why you will rarely find beneficial earth worms in plain dead dirt.
Compost can be made from all kinds of organic matter, coffee grounds, different manures, dried weeds, kitchen waste (no meat or bones), raked up leaves, egg shells and all sorts of organic matter piled together in a compost pile, that will eventually decompose into compost.
If there were only one thing you could add to your soil it should be compost. Adding compost to your soil will keep it rich with nutrients. Compost can improve your soil physically, biologically and chemically. It also provides a very good environment for fighting all sorts plant diseases as well as making different nutrients available to our plants.
Compost is the best all-around soil conditioner that’s available to us, and it’s free when you make your own.
Time is here to start releasing beneficial Trichogramma wasp in areas where worms have become problems. These tiny wasp are an easy organic solution to your worm problems, such as cut worms, cabbage loopers, army worms, bores plus more.
Until next time, let’s all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
