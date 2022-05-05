Over the past few weeks this season's worm and caterpillar populations have really been bad with reports from all over our area about the “unbelievable” numbers of worms every where.
Fortunately the worm and caterpillars populations seem to be dwindling. But now grasshoppers are becoming a problem.
Unfortunately about this time every year hungry grasshoppers begin to show up ready to eat all types of plant matter, leaves, weeds, shrubs, grasses, tree bark and any other types of plants in the area.
Grasshoppers are leaping insects that are members with the same insect order as locust. Grasshoppers can both leap and fly. They are cold blooded creatures that need to warm up before they start their daily feeding. Grasshoppers are some of the most ancient living group of chewing insects. They have been around for more than 200 million years. Today there are about 18,000 different species of grasshoppers.
Fortunately, there is a product safe to use that kills these pest. Nolo Bait contains spores that infect the digestive track of grasshoppers but is safe for birds or other animals that might eat the infected grasshoppers. As a grasshopper takes one flake of the Nolo bran bait it becomes infected and begins to eat less. As uninfected grasshoppers eat the infected dead ones, they too become infected. Infected female grasshoppers pass the disease through their egg laying process to the eggs.
Nolo bait will be most effective when applied during the early morning hours when grasshoppers are actively feeding. Nolo bait comes as a dry bait that is very easy to spread. One pound of Nolo bait easily covers one acre of land.
Until next time, let's try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
