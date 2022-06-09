Living in our part of the world with our hot weather, means we can have insect pests somewhere in our landscapes and houses all year long.
One of those pests are fleas. These little blood sucking parasites can be very hard to get rid of. They can live on our pets, in our yards and even in our homes. There are many products out there labeled to get rid of fleas, but are they safe to use around humans, pets or edible plants? Not usually.
One product that is safe to use around pets, edible plants, humans and almost all other forms of life, is called diatomaceous earth (DE). DE is made of diatoms from the ocean. The edges of these tiny fossilized diatoms are razor sharp to small insects. The outer exoskeleton of crawling insects that come in contact with powdered DE will get cut up and dehydrated and die.
Thousand of years ago the ancient Chinese used ground up rocks and diatoms to control pests. They first noticed different animals taking dust baths in these powders to help control mites and parasites and decided to use it themselves as a pest control.
Today DE is used to kill all types of pests with exoskeletons like roaches and ants, but more often used for flea control. When pests come in contact with DE it gets in their joints and kills them. For pests it's like walking over shards of glass. DE is safe for humans and animals, just be careful not to get into eyes, ears, cuts or other types of open skin issues.
Beneficial Nematodes, not the bad varieties, are another natural very good way to eradicate bad pests like fleas. These good guys help to wipe out all sorts of ground pest and are safe for humans and animals.
Until next time, let's try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.