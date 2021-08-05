If there's anything that can quickly ruin your time in your garden, it would probably be finding fire ants in the soil. I suspect the majority of gardeners have had to deal with fire ants at one time or another in their landscapes. These little guys can be very aggravating whether in our lawns, flower beds or in planted containers.
Believe it or not, fire ants are considered to be beneficial. This is because fire ants can be predators of other unwanted pests. Worms, ticks, spiders and dead insects are some of the pests fire ants will consume. Fire ants are not sugar eaters, and worker fire ants are attracted to oily or greasy foods.
Fire ants seem to prefer outdoor areas but occasionally will venture indoors when looking for food or water.
Rain can disrupt ant mounds, sending them to other dryer areas. Fire ant mounds can often have more than one entrance. Keep this in mind when treating a mound with an insecticide, and plan to treat all entrances for better results.
Fire ants hate liquid molasses, probably because it can kill them. When used in the garden, or in the lawn, on a regular basis, liquid molasses will help to eradicate almost all ants. Molasses feeds beneficial soil microbes, which can then increase soil’s fertility and decrease pests populations.
Here's an ant mound drench formula that I found in one of my files. I haven't used it in a long time, but it might be useful if you want to give it a try:
- 2 oz. pure orange oil
- 2 oz. horticultural molasses
- 2 oz. liquid dish soap
- 2 gallons water or compost tea
Mix all ingredients in a bucket and slowly pour all around the perimeter of the mounds, slowly moving in a circle toward the center of the mound.
Very carefully disturbing the mounds before you start applying the mixture will help to bring out more ants.
Until next time, let's all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
