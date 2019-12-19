Deer can be one of the biggest challenges any gardener can have. Finding little black beady pellets of dung in your landscape near plants that have been chewed down to nubs is a pretty good sign that you’ve been visited by deer. Gardening with deer can be a challenge, mainly because they always seem to have a strong liking for our favorite plants.
Each deer can consume five to 10 pounds of food a day. Deer feed at night and head back home to rest at dawn, so we usually don’t see them in the act of destroying our plants.
Most deer will eat flowers, vegetable plants and some shrubs. Their food preferences can vary based on their current population pressures and available plant choices. What a deer decides to eat can depend on its previous food experiences, its nutritional needs, seasonal factors, the availability of alternative foods and weather conditions.
Deer are creatures of habit and seem to have very good memories as to where the tastiest meals are found and where are the easiest locations to get to tasty plants.
Keeping deer out of your yard can be a problem, especially in rural areas as opposed to suburban areas where you’ll usually find more human activity, which helps to scare them away. Different types of control methods will probably be needed in these two situations to be effective. There are many different types of deer repellents out there, finding the one that will work for your deer situation can sometimes become expensive and become time consuming. All you can do is try them out. What works for one deer location many not work at another location.
A single strand of fishing line has worked very well for my deer problems. Six-foot T-posts stuck in the ground about 6 to 8 feet apart around gardens, with a strand of fishing line tied about waist high to each T-post, is what we use to keep deer away.
If you live in a neighborhood, try to get as many neighbors as you can to participate in making all your area unpleasant for deer. Give the deer more of an incentive to move away.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
