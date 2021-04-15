I have always thought of peaches as the Texas fruit. When I was young, growing up in San Antonio, I would often hear adults talk about Texas Hill Country peaches. Every spring, hundreds of people would make plans to drive up to Kerrville or Fredericksburg and buy crates of the delicious hill country peaches to take back home to share with friends and family members. Even here in Victoria, during peach season, I’ve seen people on the side of the road selling the famous hill country peaches.
You don’t have to live in the Texas Hill Country to grow delicious peaches. Texans grow different peach varieties all over our state, you just have to find a variety that’s right for your specific zone. States are divided into different areas called zones. Zones are based on the number of hours the temperature stays below 45 degrees.
Besides the delicious fruit peach trees can also produce beautiful spring flowers. One of the most popular peach bloomers is the red baron peach. The dark red flowers are beautiful and the quality of the fruit is very good.
Many think that pruning is necessary for good fruit production but unpruned trees tend to fruit sooner than pruned trees. Only prune peach trees if there’s a need to. Some people prefer to prune their fruit trees to acquire an open center canopy. This method allows for a more open center, which then allows for more inner sunlight. More sunlight can mean more fruit production.
When planting peach trees, allow space for the tree to have room to expand to its full size. Peach trees can grow to heights of 18 to 20 feet with limb spreads at the same size of 18 to 20 feet wide.
By watering as the soil dries, feeding with a natural fertilizer two to four times a year and selecting a variety of peach for your planting zone, you could soon have delicious Texas peaches growing in your own yard.
Until next time, let’s all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all your weeds will become wildflowers.
