Fall weather brings lots of beneficial items to us that can make great additions to our compost piles. Fallen leaves can be found in most yards and adding them to your compost pile, instead of your trash can, can help to limit what goes to our landfills.
A common compost question I hear is whether or not to cut up compost materials before adding them to compost piles. Is it really necessary or even effective?
When we add things to our compost piles, like dried leaves, grass clippings (that have not been spread with synthetic herbicides) or garden waste, nature soon sends in her clean-up crews to break down all these ingredients.
Earthworms, pill bugs, millipedes, grubs and beetles all love to feast on compost ingredients. These little creatures help to break up organic materials into smaller pieces and increase the surface area.
Having more surface area gives soil microbes, soil fungi and bacteria more access to the organic materials to more easily and quickly break them down into finished compost.
Allowing microbes better surface area will also make for a finer textured finished compost.
Is it absolutely necessary to break down all compost ingredients before adding them to compost piles? It’s not necessary, but it will speed up the decomposition process and allow the microbes to work faster.
Large, hard to compost materials like pieces of wood, egg shells, nut shells, corn cobs, cardboard and sticks can take much longer to decompose.
If time is not an issue and you don’t mind your materials taking longer to decompose, it’s OK. It will eventually break down into useable compost materials.
Until next time, let’s all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
