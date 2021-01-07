I’ve noticed lots of full leaf bags out on curbs waiting to be picked up and taken to the landfill while driving to and from work. What a waste. Why take up unnecessary space in a landfill when your leaves could be so useful in your gardens and on your lawns? Fallen leaves are a wonderful free gift from nature.
Trees send their roots deep into the soil to collect nutrients that the tree then passes on to the leaves. Fallen leaves then become a source of nutrients for other plants and a valuable rich soil amendment. Dried leaves will raise your soil fertility.
As leaves fall from your trees onto your lawn, try mowing them instead of raking them. Take your lawnmower and run over the leaves a couple of times. The small broken up leaves will soon filter down to the soil and quickly break down into a natural fertilizer for the lawn.
Dumping dried leaves into flowerbeds and vegetable gardens can help to keep the soil warm in cold weather and helps the soil to retain moisture during hot weather, all the while slowly breaking down into soil food.
Dried leaves can make a great addition to compost piles. Leaves add nutrients that aren’t usually available from kitchen scraps or grass clippings.
Leaves are also a very good source of carbon for compost piles. Adding leaves to your compost has an added benefit of combining leaf nutrients with other nutrients found in the pile, creating a balanced diet for all plants.
Earthworms seem to love dried leaves. It is not unusual to find earthworms under a pile of leaves. Gardeners know how useful earthworms are in their gardens. Earthworms fertilize, aerate and loosen all types of soils.
One other thing about collecting leaves. Know where your leaves or collected grass clippings have come from. My friend Deena once killed her whole vegetable garden using collected leaves from a friend that had just spread his whole lawn with some sort of synthetic herbicide, which he had forgotten to tell her about.
Until next time, let’s all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
