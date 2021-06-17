If you have been looking for a beautiful, colorful, low maintenance, heat-loving plant to brighten up your yard, then I'd suggest one of the beautiful bougainvillea varieties. Bougainvilleas are tropical flowering plants, which means they are heat lovers that are great plants for our hot summer gardens.
Bougainvilleas were discovered by the French explorer Antoine de Bougainvillea during the 1700s.
Bougainvilleas come in a variety of colors — pink, red and white, among others. Most people think the colorful modified leaf-like structures on the bougainvillea plants are flowers. Actually, the brightly colored, papery leaf-looking parts of the bougainvillea are bracts, just like poinsettia plants have. The true bougainvillea flowers are small white or yellow tube-shaped flowers that are surrounded by the three large papery bracts, which surround each of the flower parts. The colorful bracts are what pollinators (bees, butterflies, moths and hummingbirds) are attracted to.
Bougainvilleas are drought tolerant once established and like lots of sunshine to bloom. They can be grown in the ground, in containers, on a trellis or wall, on a fence, as a hedge, a ground cover or in a tree form. For me, bougainvilleas seem to have always bloomed more when kept root-bound and well fed.
Bougainvilleas do not like to stay wet but do require regular watering that drains well. New blossoms grow on new wood, so the more you trim them back the more blossoms you should have.
Bougainvilleas come from hot humid climates, just like we have, so they are plants that will be right at home in your landscape.
Until next time, let's all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.