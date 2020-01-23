I have recently had several questions from frantic monarch butterfly lovers that were in dire need of milkweed plants to feed to all the monarch caterpillars they had. Unfortunately, the lack of milkweed leaves to feed these caterpillars has become a real problem for many of us in our area. So what are we to do? When there’s no milkweed available and you still have large hungry monarch caterpillars close to their pupation (cocoon) cycle, then you can use alternative foods to feed then.
Using alternative foods like butternut squash, cucumbers, zucchini and fresh pumpkin should only be used in an emergency and only fed to the older caterpillars, not any of the younger ones. These alternative vegetables do not have the nutrients that are necessary for the younger caterpillars to survive. Younger caterpillars rarely survive for long on vegetable diets.
Any time you might have access to any pesticide free milkweed plants, you might want to start harvesting some of the fresh leaves to preserve for a future time when milkweed foliage has become sparse. Fresh milkweed leaves can stay frozen for four or five months. Fresh leaves should first be washed and well dried before storing single layers of leaves in the freezer. Thawed milkweed leaves should only be eaten by older monarch caterpillars. Once frozen, place leaves in a plastic bag and store in your freezer. When needed, thaw frozen leaves before feeding to the older caterpillars.
Fresh milkweed leaves are always the best food source to feed to all stages of the monarch caterpillars.
Since milkweed can be easily grown from seed there’s no reason why more gardeners can’t add it to their gardens. Once milkweed plants bloom, collect the seeds and start more plants.
There are thousands of monarch butterflies that will soon be migrating through our area, we need to be ready to welcome them back with lots of fresh milkweed. Last year’s milkweed shortage caught many of us off guard. Let’s be ready for all of them this season.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature’ not against it’ and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
