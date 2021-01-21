If you’re a gardener who is anxious for warm, spring weather to arrive so you can work in your garden, stop wishing and take advantage of the sunny, warm, spring-like days we occasionally do have this time of year.
There are lots of gardening chores that can be done now. Putting them off just means more work in the near future. Spring will be here before you know it and for gardeners, spring usually means lots of chores. Let’s see what garden chores we can take care of now that will help to lighten the spring gardening workload.
If you are tired of mowing the lawn and paying higher water bills, especially during our dry, hot summers, then maybe now is a good time to do away with some of your lawn areas. Replace lawn grass with ground covers like gravel, crushed granite, flagstones, monkey grass, low growing sedums, or maybe just replace some lawn areas with native plants and native grasses.
Now could be a good time to start the installation of that water garden you’ve been wanting. A lot of this project can be accomplished without getting wet, which I think could be a plus this time of the year. The water part can be added as temperatures warm up.
How about finally putting up that deer fence you’ve always thought of installing? Or what about pruning your fruit trees? Most fruit trees drop their leaves during the winter, making for an easier pruning job.
Mulching is always a good thing to do in all types of garden beds, whether fall, winter, spring or summer. Has it ever dawned on you that more mulch can mean less spraying of weeds? A good thick layer of much can help to reduce weed growth.
Another beneficial garden job for this time of the year could be to start a compost pile. Fallen leaves can be added to your new pile or an existing one.
Until next time, let’s all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
