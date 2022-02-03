Unlike gardening in today's world, gardening in the early Colonial days was mainly just for staying alive, not for growing flowers, shrubs or trees. Maintaining a vegetable garden soon became a very important part of their lives. Growing edible plants, such as vegetables, herbs, and fruit trees was soon wanted by all that could afford them. Soon it became common to find gardens crowded with all sorts of beneficial plants.
Colonists and Europeans often exchanged different types of plant species, along with many varieties of seeds. Many of the new variety of plants were often grown in gardens along with plants native to the United States.
Companion planting, when different crops are grown close together for better harvests, was practiced by the Colonist. Many Colonist were also thought to keep bees to help their gardens with pollination.
Hedges were used to outline gardens and used as natural fences. Boxwoods were a very popular shrub often used for these purposes. For those with money, boxwoods would often be cultivated into a maze or a labyrinth.
Herbs were very useful and popular to most all Colonists. It seems that sage was one of the most popular and most used of all the herbs. Sage was often just mixed with butter and used as a snack. Sage was also brewed into ale, used as a gargle for sore throats and often sweetened with honey for a tea. Mint plants were often used to prevent indigestion and skin diseases. Thyme was said to cure warts, gout, sciatica and all sorts of lung problems.
I am not recommending any of these herbs to be used today for medicinal purposes, without first checking with your doctor. Many types of herbs are still used today for all types of aliments.
Until next time lets all try to garden with nature not against it and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
