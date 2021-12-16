Local temperatures have fluctuated the past few weeks. Soon, the cold temperatures will probably stick around for several weeks before our spring weather comes back. But don’t think that your gardening needs to come to an end.
In our area of Texas we gardeners are still able to keep on growing many different varieties of vegetables, bloomers, shrubs and trees.
Most gardeners enjoy having a bit of color in their gardens and there are several different types of blooming cool weather annual plants that you can still plant now. Try planting some transplants of snapdragons, nasturtiums, ornamental kale or cabbage, dianthus, pansies, sweet alyssum and camellias to help add some cold weather color to your yard. Water these plants as the soil dries out and fertilize each month.
If you haven’t grown nasturtiums before, now is the perfect time to do so. They are easy to grow and come in three different types, bushy, cascading or climbing varieties. These ornamental, and edible flowers grow best in cool weather. Nasturtium flowers and leaves can add a crisp peppery taste to salads and add great color to container gardens or flower beds. Another great thing about these plants is that they seem to thrive on neglect.
Don’t let winter weather stop you from gardening.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.