March is here, and for many of us, that means gardening time. Gardening can be a very healthy, rewarding task. Yes, it does take work, but exposure to plants and green spaces is known to be beneficial to our mental and physical health. Benefits we can all use.
Here are some gardening tips that could make your gardening chores a bit easier.
Let’s start with the sun. Most edible plants need at least six hours of sun to thrive. Start with good soil that’s rich with nutrients and drains well.
Plant near a water source. It’s not fun having to lug water containers around when your plants are thirsty.
If you have a yard with garden beds and a lawn, then I bet from time to time you battle weeds. Weeds have disadvantages for our yards and gardens. Weeds can rob all of our plants of nutrients, space, light and water. Weeds can also be host to pest insects and diseases, plus will very quickly take over your space.
Mulch can be a gardener’s best friend when it comes to controlling weeds. Weeds love open areas so use mulch to cover the bare soil, or you could plant more plants.
Avoid tilling when possible. Tilling brings up all kinds of seeds, possibly some that have been in your soil for many years. Convert to “no till” gardening as many gardeners have. If wanting to till an area, rake only the top inch or two of soil. No till helps to preserve and improve your soil, while allowing the soil’s structure to stay intact and not affecting the microbial life.
Until next time, let’s all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
