The latest plant-sucking pests to show up on many local gardeners’ plants are mealybugs. These warm climate-loving pests are small in size but are often found in large groups sucking sap out of a plant’s foliage.
These little wingless white pests have soft, round bodies that are covered with a waxy coating. Once they find a suitable feeding location, they will seldom be seen moving. Even though mealy bugs are small, they are still able to cause lots of damage to plants that are left untreated.
Mealybugs are commonly found in greenhouses and on house plants, shrubs, trees, citrus plants, different fruit plants and many other already weakened plants. When found on indoor plants, it could be a good idea to treat and isolate those infected plants from other plants.
In large numbers, mealybugs can cause leaves to turn yellow and curl. As this pest feeds, it produces a sticky honeydew that will then make plants sticky, which can then cause a growth of sooty molds. Leaves wilting, turning yellow, getting sticky and dying are signs of mealybug trouble.
When a plant gets to a point where the whole limb or more become heavily infested in mealybugs, you may need to consider getting rid of that plant before other plants become infected.
Neem oil, when used according to directions, is a good product often used to get rid of mealybugs on larger or smaller plants. Seven percent isopropyl alcohol is often used on smaller infected plants. It’s great for getting rid of mealybugs on succulents, even full strength.
Until next time, let’s all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
