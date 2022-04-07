This is the time of year when grasshoppers tend to show up in our landscapes, which is not a good thing.
Grasshoppers are herbivores and voracious eaters that will eat all kinds of plants in your landscape.
Grasshoppers are one of the most destructive insects in the gardening world. They are also one of the toughest insects to control. Both adults and the young nymphs can cause damage by chewing on leaves and stems of plants. If an infestation gets bad enough it could defoliate entire fields.
Grasshopper eggs are deposited in the soil during late summer in grassy areas. Young grasshoppers hatch in the spring to search for food in close areas. As they increase in size and eat all nearby food sources, they will move on to other food sources.
After molting five or six times during a period of a couple of months, the adults appear and continue feeding until cold weather kills them.
Grasshoppers can cause a big threat to gardens and farms since they can live for months and are particularly destructive in their juvenile stage.
If you have, or have had, a problem with grasshoppers, you might want to try a biological control method to end their destruction.
Nosema locustae is a protozoan that is used in some grasshopper baits such as Nolo Bait and is certified for use in organic gardens. It is a long-term suppression product that is a naturally occurring disease that is specific to grasshoppers.
Nolo Bait interferes with a grasshoppers normal reproduction and feeding over time. After Nolo is ingested, it creates a disease that is pest specific just to grasshoppers.
Nolo Bait is harmless to humans, pets, birds, beneficial insects and other wildlife. After infecting one grasshopper, it is soon spread to other grasshoppers. Nolo is a safe and easy way to eradicate grasshoppers.
Until next time, let's try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
