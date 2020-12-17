The past few weeks, my articles have been about different varieties of plants that typically are popular during the Christmas season. Today, I’ll continue the theme and pass along some tips for growing amaryllis.
Many times during the Christmas holidays, you will find amaryllis bulbs already packaged in decorative little boxes — all ready to be planted. You can also find beautiful blooming amaryllis plants, usually in red or white, for Christmas giving.
Here are some tips to help you keep your amaryllis strong, healthy and blooming.
If your plant has come to you in a small decorative container, it would be better to transplant the bulb into another container that has drainage holes and is about twice the diameter of your bulb.
Use a good light potting soil, and remember, the better the soil the healthier the plant will be. Place the bulb in the new pot so the top third of the bulb is just above the top of the soil line.
Place the container in a cool, sunny area away from any drafts.
Thoroughly water the plant when the top of the soil feels dry. Fertilize with a water-soluble fertilizer every week or two. Regular fertilizing will help to keep the bulb healthy and encourage the next blooming cycle.
As the old bloom fades, cut the flower stalk down to an inch or so from the bulb. Only trim off the leaves when they start turning yellow and brown and fall over. Be very careful not to cut or damage any new leaves or flower stalks.
Once the weather begins to warm up, the amaryllis can be moved outdoors. Acclimate the plant for a couple of weeks in a partly sunny location before moving it to a full sun location. Continue feeding and watering in the same way as you were indoors.
Until next time, let’s all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.