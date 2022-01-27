Every year, just about this time, a majority of Texas gardeners start counting the days until they can pick their first vine-ripened tomatoes. In fact, many gardeners find it a fun challenge to be the first tomato grower in the neighborhood to harvest the first early home-grown, garden-fresh tomato.
There are a few steps to be followed in the garden to grow early healthy great-tasting tomatoes. First, start with an organic soil that drains well, has adequate fertilization and gets lots of sunshine. Tomatoes are sun lovers and need a minimum of eight hours of sunlight every day. The more light, the earlier and better your harvest will be.
To harvest early tomatoes you should plant early maturing tomato varieties. Two of the most often grown early producing tomato varieties are Early Girl and Surefire. These varieties seem to grow well in all areas of the state.
Early producing tomato varieties will produce determinate types of tomatoes. Determinate types of tomatoes tend to ripen early and grow bushier types of plants. If you’re a true tomato lover, you might want to plant both early (determinant) and later (indeterminate) maturing varieties in your garden to grow an early and extended supply of tomatoes.
Tomato plants should be grown upright, rather than sprawling on the ground. When grown upright, tomato plants will set fruit on their first flower clusters, produce higher yields than growing on the ground, will be easier to spot and treat pests and diseases, take up less of your garden space and will probably be easier to harvest.
There is often some confusion about whether tomatoes are fruits or vegetables. This confusion seems to come from the common culinary uses of tomatoes. Just so you know.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
