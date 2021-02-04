We are quickly approaching tomato season, one of a gardener’s most sought-after vegetable plants to grow. The past few years, I have seen a great increase in the demand for heirloom variety tomatoes. Heirloom tomatoes are tomatoes that have not been crossbred or hybridized for at least 40 years. Heirloom tomatoes are tomatoes that you’re grandparents, great grandparents and even farther back than that, grew. Way back then, of course, no one knew anything about hybridizing plants. Back then, all plants were grown just as nature would have them grow, naturally.
Today, I think most gardeners mainly grow heirloom tomatoes for taste alone. To me, there is no comparing the delicious flavor of a heirloom tomato to one that’s been hybridized.
The main traits of most hybridized tomatoes allow for synthetic pest protections, resistance to certain diseases and thicker skins for safer transporting to all kinds of locations, but seldom do you find taste and nutrition as beneficial traits.
Heirloom tomato plants are open-pollinated and they produce plants that are identical to their parent plant. You can save their seeds and grow the same plant again the following year.
Give heirloom tomatoes lots of sun in a garden that contains deep rich soil that grows healthy deep roots. Try to keep the soil at a consistent moisture level of not too wet and not too dry.
Heirloom tomatoes can be heavy feeders, especially when in bloom. A good dose of a natural liquid fertilizer every week or two can really help to prevent pests and disease problems. Heirloom tomatoes usually produce large fruits so it’s a good idea to support each plant, especially when tomatoes are on the vines.
As the color of an heirloom tomato darkens and the fruit softens, it’s time to be picked. Leaving the fruit on the vine for too long can cause cracking.
Until next time, let’s all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.