New gardeners and even some experienced gardeners often have trouble knowing when to harvest their garden crops. Knowing when to harvest at the right time can be important to have the best flavor and nutrition from your garden.
Plants go through many chemical changes as they get close to their maturity. Levels of sugars and other flavor compounds, as well as health protective compounds, can rise or lower as maturity approaches and passes.
Fruits and vegetables we eat come from many different parts of our plants. This is one of the factors which determines when we need to harvest. For example, fruiting crops, which we harvest for their fruit, like the fleshy or dry part that contains the seeds.
The best harvest interval for these crops is usually very short. That means, especially for your summer crops, you should harvest every one to two days.
Even if you aren't using the fruit, it is best to regularly remove it. Leaving fruit on the plant to mature will usually slow development of new fruit and could lower the total yield of that plant.
The main reason store-bought tomatoes often don't have the delicious flavor of a homegrown tomato is because they have to be shipped and stored at low temperatures to prolong their life.
If you want to have tomatoes with the homegrown flavor never put them in the refrigerator.
The reason you won't usually get good tasting peaches from a grocery store is because peach fruits do not mature after they are removed from the tree. They will get softer but will not develop a better flavor. This is why growing your own peaches, or buying from a local farmer is usually the way to go.
When harvesting during warm weather place harvested produce in the shade as soon as possible. Storage temperatures after harvest are critical. Proper harvesting is the final step in growing crops. Learn how to harvest correctly and you will have the best flavor and nutrition from your garden.
Until next time, let's try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
