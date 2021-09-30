Most people don’t have very much interest in plant fungi, but more and more gardeners are beginning to realize the importance of it.
Mycorrhizal fungi is a weird word that was given to one of the very beneficial groups of these microscopic soil organisms. Interest in these fungi is becoming better understood and appreciated by commercial plant growers and home gardeners. This hidden world of mycorrhiza fungi helps with the survival of most of the Earth’s land plants.
Mycorrhizae fungi form symbiotic relationships between plants and this beneficial fungi. Mycorrhizal fungi’s form colonizes on the root systems of host plants that attach to and penetrate plant roots where they then have access to sugars that plants make. This whole process increases the plants water and nutrient abilities, plus provides the fungus with carbohydrates. The fungi also offers host plants increased protection against different pathogens.
Mycorrhizal fungi form a web of fine tubular filaments that reach far into the soil, much farther than plant roots go. This web acts like extensions of the roots, which greatly increases the surface area that’s available for the absorption of nutrients and water.
About 90% of all land vascular plants have some sort of association with mycorrhizal fungi. Mycorrhizal link all inner parts of land-growing plants, and help to transport water, minerals and food throughout the plant. Mycorrhiza will also provide plants with some structural support. In addition to all these benefits, mycorrhizal fungi also help to increase a plant’s tolerance to environmental stresses, like droughts and temperature extremes.
Mycorrhiza fungi are fragile and can easily be damaged by different synthetic chemicals and tilling, which can easily tear up the fungi’s underground web system. I think this might be why so many organic gardeners have gone to no-till gardening.
Until next time, let’s all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
