One thing I find really great about the natural way of gardening is how so many people have discovered so many everyday ordinary alternative ways to help with their gardening problems. Ways to help us not be so dependent on synthetic chemical products.
One very common plant grown all over the planet is corn. It is mind boggling just how many products today are made using this simple plant. Several years ago at a Texas A&M research station in Stephenville, it was noticed that a crop of peanuts, which commonly suffers from fungal diseases, had no fungal problems at all. Turns out the same area of land had previously grown corn. Upon further research it was discovered that corn/cornmeal, as it decomposes attracts very beneficial organisms, good fungi. Fungi that’s as effective against fungal diseases as common man-made fungicides.
Today, horticultural cornmeal, not processed food grade cornmeal, is a common fungicide used by natural gardeners. Food grade cornmeal is mostly starch. Horticultural grade cornmeal has a higher protein content and more nitrogen.
Horticultural cornmeal is used on all types of plant and human fungal problems from Brown patch in the lawn to athletes foot and toenail fungus on humans. Most commonly used on lawns and different types of plants.
Cornmeal doesn’t actually kill the bad fungi but creates just the right conditions for beneficial organisms to move in and thrive. One of these good organisms are a fungi family called Trichoderma’s. These little guys are cannibalistic fungi that only seem to kill unwanted fungi and leave the good fungi alone. Rhizoctonia solani, the Brown patch fungi is quickly eliminated by the Trichoderma fungi. Cornmeal used as a preventive on a lawn stops Brown patch from ever getting started. Ten to 20 pounds of cornmeal can treat a 1,000 square feet area.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
