As cold weather will soon become a daily issue, gardening and working with our outdoor plants will more than likely be put off for a while.
But what’s a gardener to do without his or hers addiction to gardening? No worry, there are certain houseplants that can and will help you through the dark days of winter.
Plus certain plants can transform your living or workspace into beautiful indoor gardens that can make your environment into happier and healthier places to be.
Indoor gardening relieves stress, boosts creativity, productivity and your focus. Because of the past harsh winters and pandemics keeping us homebound for so long, the sale of house plants has skyrocketed.
Houseplants have become superstars!
Researchers have known for years that certain indoor plants can freshen the air. It’s now thought that houseplants also can help people recover from illnesses faster and help with depression, anxiety and stress. Certain houseplants just seem to have a special way of breathing life into a place.
Bromeliads, spider plants, pothos ivies, snake plants, jade plants, succulents, peace lily, aloe, ZZ plant, rubber plant, and lucky bamboo are just a few plants that can grow indoors or outdoors. Sharing your home or work space with living plants is fun and makes for a happier and healthier place to be.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature and not against and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.