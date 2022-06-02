How often and how much to water is a very common question I am asked these days. People tend to get very confused about the right amounts of water different areas of their yards and plants require. This is understandable because there really isn't a simple answer to this question. The easy answer would be to just water when the plant is dry. But, water requirements aren't that easy. Every yard, gardens or trees will have different requirements.
When being observant many gardeners can read the physical signs that their landscapes are showing. For example when lawn grasses are in need of water the blades of the grass will turn from a bright green to a grayish green in color and the blades of grass will fold close. That's another way to know it's time to water your lawn.
Trees, shrubs, bedding plants, perennials and vegetables can all show similar ways that water is needed.
But again sometimes those signs are not always easy to notice. Most of the water absorbing roots of these plants are found in the top 6 to 8 inches of the soil. Water enough to wet these root areas. The amount of water and the time it will take for the soil to absorb the water will depend on your type of soil.
Some plants, like impatiens, will wilt to reduce water lose from it's leaves and as the sun goes down the leaves will spring back up. Be careful not to over water these types of plants.
Trees with large leaves will need more water than trees with small leaves. Some trees will even drop it's leaves as a natural defense against water loss.
Until next time, let's try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
