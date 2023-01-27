I have happily started seeing bees in my gardens and am hoping to find lots more as temperatures rise.
Bees play a vital role in our ecosystem but we’re finding an alarming decline in their populations. It seems that many people just don’t realize that with this decline in bees, and other insect pollinators, some day many of our foods could become exstint.
According to EatingWell magazine two thirds of the foods we eat come from these pollinators and it appears that 33% of the foods we eat would disappear without our bees. It’s easy to see that bees are a fundamental part of our ecosystem. According to the USDA, bees contribute at least $15 billion to the U.S. economy a year. But their existence is threatened.
As of now, Texas is not a part of the states with the largest decrease in honey bee populations but, we are not among the best either. So just what is it that we can do to help the bees?
One way to attract bees is to plant a native bee garden full of flowers grown for the seasons. Plant the same variety of flowers in clumps. Busy bees can be picky and seem to prefer to visit one type of flower at a time. Planting in batches can help to make their jobs as foragers and pollinators easier. Provide a clean shallow pan of water for the bees to drink from. Plant more trees. Another idea is to mix 2 teaspoons of white granulated sugar with one teaspoon of water and put that mixture on a small plate to revive any tired bees.
It’s also very important that we continue learning and sharing all about bees and the challenges they face.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.