I would say that the desire of concerned organic gardeners is to have fertile soil that grows healthy, disease- and insect-resistant plants. When organic gardeners reach this goal they find that they are able to stop using so many insecticides, even the natural ones that are supposedly safe for our environment. Not having to use an insecticide gives the beneficial insects an opportunity to do the job that nature intended them to do.
Here are some ways to help protect our beneficial insects. Keep a watch on your landscape, especially on areas that tend to have pests. Remember to also keep a watch on the underside of leaves for pests.
For the benefit of the beneficial insects, try to only spray insecticides when pests are found and are causing damage. Preventative spraying can not only harm the pests but also the beneficial insects. Keep in mind that we need some pests as a food source for beneficial insects.
When finding pests in concentrated small areas only spray that area, not all the plants in the yard. Sometimes just removing a concentrated infestation area can solve some pest problems.
Always try to use the least toxic products to control pests. Soap sprays, diatomaceous earth, bacillus thuringiensis and neem oil are some of the safer natural insecticides available for pests.
Beneficial insects don’t want just pests on their diets, they also want and need nectar, which provides them with sugar and pollen that provides them with protein.
Many plants such as nasturtiums, cosmos, dill and sunflowers are not only great sources of nectar for the beneficial insects but will attract, encourage and support a large population of beneficial insects.
If the time comes when you just can’t avoid using some type of man-made products, instead of natural products, at least try to select a product that will get your problem under control without causing long-term damage to your beneficial insect population.
Until next time, let’s all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.