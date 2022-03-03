Last week I shared some information about one of the most helpful gardening additives I believe should be used in our soils. That additive is compost.
Today, I’m sharing more information about another super soil ingredient that will also do wonders when added to your soil. This soil additive is humate.
It’s believed the Navajo and Apache Indians were the first to use humates here in America. Humate is often thought of as the million year old compost because it has been around almost for ever. It is believed that humate is created through anaerobic fermentation, where as compost is created through aerobic decomposition.
Humate can change the physical properties of the soil and its capacity to hold water. Humate can help to aid in correcting plant chlorosis and micro nutrient deficiency. It will help to promote the uptake of plant nutrients. Humate helps to improve the growth of many different varieties of beneficial microorganisms.
Humates will increase the germination rate of seeds. Your seeds will germinate faster. Something most gardener’s will appreciate.
Humates help a plant’s root system to develop denser and stronger, which will also promote healthier and stronger plants. Stronger plants make for fewer pest problems.
Gardeners love to find their flowers, fruits and vegetable blooming and producing. Growing with humate in the soil can improve the quantity and quality of all of plants.
Last but not least, humates added to your soil can also improve your soil’s moisture conditions.
Add humate and compost to your lawn and gardens for beautiful healthy results. Humate makes a wonderful addition to potting soils when added at small amounts. Humate also grows some very healthy earth worms which all organic gardens should contain.
Until next time, let’s all try to garden with nature not against it and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
