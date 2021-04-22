The below-freezing temperatures we all experienced during this past winter have many of us now trying to clean up and replant from all the destruction caused by the extremely low temperatures. I think we all know that we just cannot alter nature, but we can choose plants that are more suited to our climate and location.
With so many people now searching for desirable plants to replant in their yards, landscape nurseries are running out of products. All plant growers are frantically working to replace their inventories, but this will take time. It takes time to grow plants. Some plants grow faster than others. Some plants can take years to mature and some can mature in a season. All types and varieties of plants will grow better in the right location with the right conditions.
Nature has a system for everything and this system works well when all things are in the right order. Certain plants, such as our native plants, were made to grow well in our area while other types of plants grow better in other areas. If good gardening choices are made and we grow our plants in good healthy soils, native plants are more likely to withstand harsh conditions. Not to say that natives will always thrive in all kinds of extreme weather, but they are usually better able to.
Over recent years, gardeners have come to appreciate native plants — plants that have a long productive history in our area. Most native plants actually have an advantage over weaker imported plants. Most of our native plants are much better able to handle our heat and lack of rain. Natives are more likely to be less bothered by local pests. Years of growing in certain areas help natives to build up a resistance to that particular native pest population.
As you replant your damaged landscape, perhaps you could incorporate some local natives into it.
Until next time, let’s all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.